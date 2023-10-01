Apps like Instagram or Uber cause the new iPhone to overheat

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models on Apple Campus on September 12th. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Several customers complained that the new iPhones became too hot to use.

Apple said Saturday the problem was not with the phone, but with faulty software and certain apps.

If you’ve recently purchased a new iPhone 15, you may have noticed that the device is literally overheating – and Instagram doomscrolling could be part of the problem. Since the release of the iPhone 15 on September 22, many users have complained about the phones overheating when using games or apps like Google Maps.

According to Apple, the problem is not with the new titanium design, but with a software error. In a statement issued on Saturday CNBC Apple suggested that an iOS 17 issue was contributing to the overheating, as were third-party apps overloading the phones’ systems. “We are working with these app developers on fixes that are currently being rolled out,” the statement said.

The iPhone 15 probably quickly heats up to 42 degrees

Sea AP Instagram already made changes to its app earlier this week to prevent overheating on new iPhones 15. Other apps like Uber and some graphics-intensive games are working on updates. Apple also said their phones may be hotter in the first few days of use when there is a lot of “background” activity on the phone.

In the lead-up to rolling out the promised updates, Apple instructed its customers to: existing help page to visit the website, which gives general advice on regulating the temperature of an iPhone or iPad. Some tips recommend moving the phone to a cooler environment or turning it off.

In previous reports from Business Insider, some users said their phones – which can cost up to $1,600 for the most expensive model – heated up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit (around 42 degrees Celsius) after just a few minutes of use . Others reported that in addition to overheating, the batteries also drained quickly.

A post on Apple’s community boards complaining about overheating received nearly 500 replies and nearly 3,000 “me too” reactions. Apple, Meta and Uber did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider outside normal business hours.

