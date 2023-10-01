The digital innovation festival (DIF): the innovation market of Central Africa ~ Badalfohmoh

The second edition of the DIF opened in Douala last week, on September 20, 2023, under the theme: “Accelerating digital transformation to increase the economy and development of Central Africa, and Cameroon in particular.«

For the second time, actors from the Cameroonian and Central African technological ecosystem met for two days to discuss the acceleration of digital transformation for a sustainable future. The challenges and issues linked to the growth of the economy and development of Cameroon in this area were also discussed.

C: ACTIVESPACES

Digital transformation is a major topical subject throughout the world, it is also particularly so in Africa where the use of information and communication technologies is growing. The African continent has an asset: its full potential and its immensity in terms of innovation and development of the digital economy. But Africa also faces many challenges such as low connectivity, lack of funding for innovation projects, as well as climate-related issues that can hinder the growth of this economy. It is in this context that the second edition of Digital Innovation Festival (DIF) took part. A festival which gives interesting perspectives and takes on its full meaning.

Opening of the festival and welcoming words

By the example of Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt, sir Steve Tchoumbaexecutive director of ACTIVESPACESdid not hesitate to give the motivations behind this festival.

Steve Tchoumba, executive director of Activespaces C: Badal Fohmoh

Madame WALL Marie Bertheregional delegate of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Crafts MINPMEESA, who represented her supervisory ministry then opened the digital innovation festival.

« The policy of promoting entrepreneurship is at the heart of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Crafts » Dame MBALLA Marie Berthe, Regional Delegate of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Crafts MINPMEESA

Dame MBALLA Marie Berthe, Regional Delegate of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Social Economy and Crafts MINPMEESA C: Badal Fohmoh

The digital innovation festival (DIF) and its expectations

The festival is very rich: Rich in themes, rich in audiences from the private – public sectors, rich in the quality of its speakers and also in their diversity (more than 200 festival-goers took part in this meeting of the innovation). The DIF encourages all curious workers to participate in order to stay informed on the latest trends in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship. The priority is to explore the ways and means of digital transformation for a sustainable future.

Between a panel of experts, a “workshop”, a “pitch contest” and a sales exhibition, the DIF is a crossroads of giving and receiving. It is a real place of exchange, the place where investors and project leaders meet to create connections and highlight financing challenges and opportunities. The spirit is therefore very stimulating and encouraging.

Participants visiting the exhibition stands C: Badal Fohmoh

Beyond these articulations and the comfortable and stimulating framework put in place, the DIF plans to release a charter which would contain strong proposals for public sector actors at the end of the festival.

Some panels

The debate on the “challenges of employability in a context of ecological and energy transition” was truly fascinating. The contributions given to envision shaping the future into a greener and more sustainable world were very captivating.

C: ACTIVESPACES

On the subject of “How the private sector drives innovation and stimulates economic growth through public-private partnerships”, Mr. Alain Olivier Mvondodirector of the national social security fund (CNPS) responds:

“There is no one more competent than us to talk about ourselves.” Mr. Alain Olivier Mvondo, director of the CNPS

The ecological and energy situation indeed poses new challenges for employability. He did not hesitate to bring to the table the “strategic insights” that will help shape a better world through technology. The panel of experts present was up to the task of discussing innovative solutions and job opportunities in this growing field. Intra and inter connectivity strategies for internet networks in Cameroon and Central Africa were discussed in depth.

C: ActivSpaces

In the end, the opening day of the digital innovation festival closed in a spirit of satisfaction for everyone. The appointment has been made for next year!

With all my love !

Badal

