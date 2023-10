The winner of the jubilee 100th edition of the International Peace Marathon in Košice was Kenyan Philemon Rono, who set a new track record with a time of 2:06:55. In a dramatic finish, the third man in the May marathon in Prague beat the Ethiopian Kebede Tulu by just one second and surpassed the best Košice performance of compatriot Lawrence Kimaiya from 2012 by six seconds.

