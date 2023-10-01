Thanksgiving service in Hamburg’s Michel with less jewelry | > – News

As of: October 1st, 2023 1:14 p.m

Almost 600 people celebrated Thanksgiving at a service in Hamburg’s main church, St. Michalis, on Sunday.

The number of visitors to the Michel was at the same level as previous years, said a spokeswoman. However, this year the decorations in the chancel were more reduced than usual due to the preparations for the Day of German Unity. On October 3rd, the televised service at the central celebration of the Day of German Unity will take place in the Michel in the presence of the entire head of state. NDR will broadcast the celebration live on ARD from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Motto “Peace through sharing”

The theme of the Thanksgiving holiday was “Peace through Sharing.” Pastor Julia Atze and Pastor Stefan Holtmann gave a dialogue sermon, and the Protestant mass was musically provided by three choirs.

