April bonus 150 euros, new tranche on the way: here’s who earns

Bonus 150 euros also arriving in April: the complete guide

Green light for a new one tranche of the bonus 150 euro, il support economic launched by the government to help families and businesses to deal with an economic situation (like today’s) undermined by high inflation and uncertainties. An aid that certainly marries a noble cause, but which often encounters bureaucratic times that are not exactly reliable. All this leads to numerous delays in the disbursements. Il €150 bonus it has in fact been active since last year, but some citizens have not yet received a visa credited to their current account. Let’s see who owns it new tranchethe second after starting in November 2022.

Bonus 150 euros, to whom it belongs

Subscribe to the newsletter

