Arabie – Paris summit seeks new funding avenues for climate crisis

Climate action at the Eiffel Tower Image: AFP

Around 50 heads of state and government, including Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), are expected to attend a two-day meeting in Paris on Thursday to set up a new global financial pact. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, they want to discuss a reform of the international financial architecture in order to be able to react better to climate change.

Fighting poverty and protecting the planet go hand in hand, 13 top politicians emphasized in a joint media report the day before. Specifically, a CO2 tax for shipping is to be discussed. A total of around a hundred countries are expected to be represented at the conference, as well as high-ranking representatives from the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the EU.

