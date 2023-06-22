Home » PDVSA Monagas fire controlled
PDVSA Monagas fire controlled

Vice Minister Pérez Ampueda reported that a group of inspectors was appointed to determine the causes of the fire.

The fire was controlled in Monagas.

The Vice Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, Carlos Pérez Ampueda, reported that a fire that broke out in the PDVSA Tejero Operations Center located in Punta de Mata, Ezequiel Zamora municipality in Monagas.

Through the social network Twitter, he highlighted that the work was carried out by officials of the Petróleos de Venezuela brigade, PDVSA, together with the personnel of the National Risk Management System, while mentioning that the necessary protocols were activated to attend the emergency immediately.

The Vice Minister emphasized “Controlled and totally extinguished. A group of fire inspectors is designated to determine the causes”, through his twitter account.

He added that the closure of the production of light crude oil was carried out, associated with the Tejero Flow Station in the Ezequiel Zamora de Monagas municipality.

Web Director La Verdad de Monagas. Host Monagas Vision and Sonora 99.3 FM. lcda. in Social Communication LUZVE. Journalist, Content Writer, Announcer

