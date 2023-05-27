Home » Arisa and the confession about Meloni: “I like Giorgia because she has cazzimma”
Arisa and the confession about Meloni: “I like Giorgia because she has cazzimma”

by admin
Arisa and the confession about Meloni: “I like Giorgia because she has cazzimma”

Arisa: “I like Meloni, he has cazzimma”

“I like Giorgia Meloni because she has a lot of cazzimma. This thing will go against me”. Thus the singer Arisa guest of “La Confessione”, a TV show hosted by Peter Gomez on Canale Nove. Words that have already begun to be discussed.

And on the issue of LGBTQI + rights, Arisa, godmother of Gay pride 2022, recognizes Meloni as closed, but tries to understand the reasons.

“Your positions are not open – explains the artist – but in my opinion she is she acts like a very strict and scared mom. A mother who is not only the mother of one child, but has 4 and so it seems that she does things that are good for all 4 children, perhaps penalizing one. In my opinion it takes time and a change of attitude on our part, not always in struggle but in dialogue. She is truly one who can take us to high levels”.

