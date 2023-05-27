Cassino, 30-year-old woman stabbed to death at home: police investigate

10pm update

The body was transferred to the morgue of the “Santa Scolastica” hospital in Cassino. It was confirmed that the woman was also hit in the face and disfigured. The autopsy will establish the exact number of blows and which one was fatal. The findings of the scientific police continue inside the apartment.

Update at 7.15pm

The 34-year-old woman was hit by at least 12 stab wounds to the face, neck and chest. The weapon is supposed to be a switchblade and has not been found. The coroner is still carrying out investigations together with the magistrate on duty, Beatrice Siravo, who, on returning to the scene of the crime after leaving to go to the prosecutor’s office, did not intend to make any statements. The track you are working on is a settling of scores in the world of prostitution.

A woman was stabbed to death at home, a Cassinoin via Pascoli. Confirmation came from the Police who are investigating what happened. According to preliminary information, it is a foreigner of about 30 years old, originally from the Dominican Republic, but at the moment no further details are provided on the matter. Investigations are underway by police station staff.

The murder

The homicide was discovered just before 2 pm, the alarm was raised by a gas inspector, who noticed that the apartment door was open. “There was blood everywhere on the corridor – he says – the body in a room at the entrance”. The episode took place in a very central area, where the market is held on Saturdays. Investigations are also underway with the help of the scientific police. Among the first hypotheses is that the victim was a prostitute. From the first reports it seems that the apartment was used as a house of appointments. Residents on the first floor say they had repeatedly complained of the comings and goings of women in that house.

The agents they are checking in the garbage bins under the building to see if whoever used the knife could have thrown it in the garbage. Deputy prosecutor Beatrice Siravo has arrived in via Pascoli and is carrying out checks inside the apartment on the second floor where the murder took place. The magistrate following the case, Beatrice Siravo, left the area without making any statements: “I can’t say anything.”

