Arisa will not be at gay pride. “I like melons”, the Lgbtq+ reaction lasts

Arisa: “They told me not to come to Milan or Rome”

Arisea former community icon Lgbtq+, is no longer a welcome guest to theirs demonstrations. From love to war we passed in a short time, the rainbow community did not like them at all parole pronounced by singer in an interview with Peter Gomez on “La Confessione” on La7. Arisa – we read in Repubblica – on the premier Melons she put it this way: “I like. I think she acts like one strict and frightened mothershe is the mother not only of one child but of three or four so what it must be good for everyone“. After the interview she was overwhelmed by controversy. Hence the decision not to participate in the Gay Pride in Rome (June 10) and Milan (June 24). In a post she explained her decision: “Dear boys and girls, I am immensely sorry for the moment we are experiencing and I hope that over time we will be able to communicate again. For now they are just very heavy insults by some of you that I don’t know how to decipher”.

