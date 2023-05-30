Rome-Seville, the formations and where to see the Europa League final: LIVE news

Bookmakers, Seville with a slight advantage

Snai odds see Sevilla as a slight favorite in the 90 minutes a 2,75: the «2» (Roma officially play ‘away’) pays off 2,90finally the draw – which would take the teams to extra time, – a 2,95. I bookmaker they don’t expect a final with many goals: the gap between the Under a 1,48 e l’Over a 2,50 is very wide, while narrowing down in the Goal/No Goal option: the result with both teams to score pays 2.00, the one with at least one dry 1.70. The most likely outcome? The 1-1 at 5.75, then 0-0 at 6.75 and 1-0 at 7.00. Roma’s victory with the lowest odds in the 90′ ​​is 0-1 at 7.25.