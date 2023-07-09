Home » Armani towards farewell to Paris? “In the future, it’s better to stay at home.” Here because
Paris – Armani Prive Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection

Paris fashion week, Armani’s red roses on the catwalk

Giorgio Armani arrives in Paris for Fashion weekwhere the most famous haute couture houses will present their collections Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023-24 during the 32 appointments scheduled for this week. Just yesterday, July 4, it was the turn of “King George” and his Armani Prive collection “Rose Time” in total rouge.

The models paraded with dresses covered in red roses to adorn the fabrics and details on the neck, ears or shoulders. “Red is exotic, it makes even the most banal dress stand out. Red is the fascination of the Orient and it has served me to take a position in this collection which is more precisely Armani than ever” declared the founder himself, who will turn 89 in a few days.

Read also: Armani is confirmed as king of fashion and turnover. Record revenues: 2.35 billion

Armani criticizes the event: “I wonder if it’s better to stay at my house in Milan”

