Melissa Satta, explosion of joy at Berrettini’s victory

Nerves on edge and finally an explosive exultation. Here’s how the showgirl lived the most important moment of the match between the blue and Zverev

Matteo Berrettini challenges and beats the German Zverev in three sets, qualifying for the round of 16 at Winbledon where he will meet world number one Carlos Alcaraz. A good match played tightly by the blue and which created a lot of anxiety in Melissa Satta, the tennis player’s partner who was present in the stands of Camp No. 1. A rather evident emotional involvement that culminated in an irrepressible exultation for the showgirl.

caps advances

—

Matteo Berrettini won a major victory in the Wimbledon tournament, defeating the German Alexander Zverev in three sets with a score of 6-3, 7-6, 7-6. Although the match was suspended for 47 minutes due to rain, the Italian showed great determination, managing to prevail over his opponent and qualify for the round of 16. Now Berrettini will have to deal with world number one Carlos Alcaraz. The young Spanish tennis player has eliminated the Chilean Nicolas Jerry and presents himself as a formidable opponent for the Roman tennis player. The meeting is scheduled for Monday 10 July.

Melissa’s reaction

—

During the match, his girlfriend Melissa Satta was also in the stands to support Berrettini. The showgirl attended the match with enormous involvement, as evidenced by the shot of her which immortalized her completely tense, eyes closed and nerves on edge, in the most important moment of the match. At the end of the match, Melissa cheered for her partner’s victory, once again demonstrating her great support for the Roman tennis player.

hot comments

—

“It’s incredible, I didn’t think it could happen,” Matteo Berrettini tells the cameras. “There must be something special here in this place. Last year I hadn’t been able to play due to Covid, this is a tournament that has changed my career, and for me it’s always special to play on this field. I spent so many days in my bed crying, playing for five consecutive days is nothing. It’s sad, but it’s true. I found this energy thanks to the public who supported me. Alcaraz? I don’t have to say anything, the last time I got to meet him two years ago, but in the meantime he has won a lot. I will enjoy every single minute, step by step, step by step. But now I have to rest and recover my energy”.

July 9 – 1.39pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

