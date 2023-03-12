neutrality debate

Switzerland’s position is not very “helpful”: Army chief Amherd criticizes standing aside when it comes to arms deliveries Switzerland has so far refused any military aid to Kiev. Now, however, Federal Councilor Viola Amherd is distancing herself from her colleagues and explaining to the officers’ society delegates that there is certainly room for manoeuvre.

Federal Councilor Viola Amherd spoke at the delegates’ meeting of the Swiss Officers’ Society in Brugg on the Ukraine war. Dominic Kobelt

A year after Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine, many countries have increased their military aid to Kiev. After ammunition and battle tanks, Kiev has also been promised fighter jets for the first time in recent days.

So far, Ukraine has not received any war material for defense from Switzerland. And Germany, for example, is not allowed to pass on ammunition that was once produced here to Kiev, even though the Ukrainians need supplies for tanks that have already been made available earlier.

Can Switzerland do more for Ukraine?

So far, there have been no signs that official Switzerland’s extremely rigid stance on military aid would change. At least that’s what the debates in Parliament in Bern suggest.

But now army chief Viola Amherd gives up. At least a bit. In a speech to Swiss Army officers in Brugg AG, the Defense Minister said that Switzerland could certainly do more for Ukraine – if she wanted to. In any case, under the law of neutrality, “the room for maneuver is considerable”, according to the Federal Councilor of the “Centre”. “Nobody” expects direct deliveries from Switzerland to Ukraine. Switzerland’s partners would know the local law of neutrality and its limits.

The head of the army Thomas Süssli, Federal Councilor Viola Amherd, President of the Council Luks Pfisterer, Barbara Horlacher, Mayor of Brugg. Dominic Kobelt

Previous policy “not helpful”

The Federal Councilor even describes the state government’s previous policy on the re-export of war material as “unhelpful”. In the context of the war in Ukraine, Switzerland’s rigid stance is not understood by foreign partners.

“None of my colleagues understand that we are preventing other countries from supplying Ukraine with urgently needed weapons and ammunition,” said the army chief at the delegates’ meeting of the Swiss Officers’ Society. According to Amherd, what is “not understood” is that Switzerland is not using its neutrality policy room for manoeuvre.

And Amherd makes a clear announcement: “I don’t want us to stand idly by and stand aside.” Switzerland is part of the European security order – even if it is not a member of the EU and the western defense alliance NATO. Accordingly, the army chief is calling for a strengthening of international cooperation in addition to the increase in military spending that has already been decided.

Defense industry in Switzerland must be preserved

“It should be noted that the benefits and learning must be mutual,” said Amherd. The cooperation requires personal contributions. In this context, it is also important to address the relevance of the security-relevant technology and industry base (STIB): “Tendencies towards protectionism and bloc formation are increasing,” explained Amrein. There is also a return to military alliances.

It is therefore important that there are still competitive Swiss STIB companies: “These enable access to cutting-edge technology,” said Amherd. And maintaining them is also an important element in ensuring long-term armaments cooperation with partner countries.

Council President Pfisterer quotes the inscription

President of the Grand Council Lukas Pfisterer also spoke about the Ukraine war, which made it clear in Switzerland that “we no longer live on a safe island”. He often hears in Aargau that Switzerland’s official position cannot be understood. It’s about how we want to protect our own freedom and that of others, explained Pfisterer, citing the inscription on the soldiers’ memorial in Aarau: “Freedom only protects those who protect it.”

President of the Council Lukas Pfisterer. Dominic Kobelt

Councilor of States Thierry Burkhard agreed with the statements made by Federal Councilor Viola Amherd, but noted that although the DDPS budget would increase, this was also the only place where savings had actually been made over the past years and decades. “We have to ask ourselves how much and what defense we want, that’s where the price tag comes from, not the other way around.”