Atp Indian Wells, Sinner flies to the 3rd round: Gasquet knocks out in 2 sets. Later Musetti

Jannik Sinner wins on his debut in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 against the Frenchman Richard Gasquet, defeated 6-3, 7-6 in one hour and 34 minutes of play. The blue will now face the winner of the match between Lorenzo Musetti and Adrian Mannarino, on the pitch around midnight in diretta su Sky Sport Tennis e in streaming su NOW.

The story of the match

Complicated start for the South Tyrolean, seeded No. 11, against the 36-year-old transalpine (No. 43 in the world) good at placing the breakpushing one step away from 3-0. But when the 21-year-old from Sesto Pusteria raise the pace of the exchange are pains: operate the backhand and thread 6 consecutive games, leaving the crumbs to the opponent, liquidated 6-3. In the partial second balance returns, but the Italian always gives the impression of being in control of the game, raising the level again in the tie break, literally dominated. Jannik – arrived at this tournament after the title won in Montpellier and the final reached a week later at the ATP 500 in Rotterdam, stopped only by Daniil Medvedev – closes with 89% of points in the first (against 76) and makes a difference on the second balls (55 to 39) and the ace (9 to 5). It was the first match ever between the two tennis players, both trained in the past by Riccardi Piatti.

Indian Wells, today’s schedule

Sky Sport Tennis

  • not before 11.40 pm: MANNARINO (Fra)-MUSETTI (Ita) (Boschetto-Pescosolido)
  • not before 3: MC DONALD (Usa)-RUNE (Dan) (Lupi-Reggi)
  • to follow: ALCARAZ (Spa)-KOKKINAKIS (Aus) (Lupi-Reggi)
See also  To lose weight, just fool our brain with these 3 ingenious tricks

Sky Sport 252 (+ Sky Sport UNO from 10.00pm to 2.30am)

  • not before midnight: FRITZ (Usa)-SHELTON (Usa) (Nicolodi-Crugnola)
  • to follow: GIRON/WOLF (Usa)-SINNER/SONEGO (Ita) (Boschetto-Pescosolido)

Indian Wells, today’s programming on Sky

  • Saturday 11th March
    ore 19.45  –   “Studio Tennis”  su Sky Sport Tennis e NOW
  • from 8pm to 7am – fourth day on Sky Sport Tennis and NOW (from 10pm to 2.30am also Sky Sport Uno)

