Announced as a reinforcement for the Champions League, and in the end he could not help even in the Super League of Serbia.

Former Red Star footballer Rajiv van la Para (31) has finally found a club. In the rest of the season, he will play for the Dutch second division Almere City, where they hope that the offensive player is the solution to their problems. They dream in the club that Rajiv will bring them a place in the elite rank of football in the Netherlands, which is mentioned as a goal for the following seasons.

This club has never before played in the highest tier, namely the Eredivisie, and the experienced winger brings to the team experience from the lower leagues, but also the Champions League, the Premier League… In general, he says that he comes in good shape, even though he is officially without a club since February 2022. , when he ended up with Apollon Smyrnis in Greece. Before that he played for Vicbirger in Germany, Logronjes in Spain, was without a team for six months…

“I was without a club for the last year, Johan Hansma gave me the opportunity to feel like a footballer again. In recent years I’ve played for clubs that you just wouldn’t want to be at as a footballer. But I was more or less forced to go there just to play. Now I have the chance to prove myself again in the Netherlands,” said the winger.

We remind you, Rajiv van la Para arrived at Red Star as a big reinforcement from English Huddersfield, with whom he even played in the Premier League. Then the red and whites paid as much as 1.2 million for his services, and it turned out to be a failure and less than a year later he would leave the club as a free agent.

As a player of a Serbian club he recorded 11 games, one goal and two assists, and he also appeared in five matches in the group stage of the Champions League. He took part in the great Belgrade victory over Olympiakos, but it is not a detail that the fans will remember – his tenure at the club will be recorded as a complete fiasco, and Rajiv van la Para himself as one of the worst reinforcements in the club’s history.

