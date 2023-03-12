BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., (“Cablevision Holding”, “CVH” or “the Company”) (BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(Level 1: CVHSY), controlling

shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)(BCBA:TECO2), announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2022 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial

Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos (“Ps.” or “P$”) as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company’s Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión

Nacional de Valores (“CNV”).