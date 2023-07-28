Around 40 percent of the world’s population is now on Facebook

About 40 percent of the world‘s population is now on Facebook – which certainly pleases Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Contributor / Getty

Facebook now has three billion monthly users, but most of the growth came from outside the US and Canada.

That’s a six percent increase year-over-year and marks the fourth straight quarter of monthly user growth for Facebook.

Meta is halfway through its “year of efficiency,” which saw the company go through three staggered rounds of layoffs.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

More than three billion people — nearly 40 percent of the world‘s population — are active on Facebook each month as of June 30, the meta-company said in announcing results for the second quarter.

This is an increase of six percent compared to the previous year and marks the fourth consecutive quarter in which the monthly number of users increases for Facebook. While the app’s monthly user counts have more or less increased from quarter to quarter, there were panic signals when Facebook’s daily active user count fell for the first time in the app’s history in the last quarter of 2021.

read too

9 stocks Bank of America says have the best chance of beating analysts’ expectations this quarter

It’s not all good news for the company, though – most of the app’s new users have come from outside the US and Canada, suggesting that the app’s popularity may be waning in its home market. Facebook’s monthly active users in the US and Canada only increased by about a million, while in Europe they fell by two million like that company in its presentation of results informed.

New users come from the Asia-Pacific region

The largest increase in Facebook users came from Asia Pacific and the rest of the world, with around 25 and 16 million monthly active users, respectively. Overall, Facebook parent company Meta announced that the number of monthly active users on its family of apps — Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Threads — reached nearly 3.9 billion as of June 30, the highest ever reported.

Meta launched Threads as a text-oriented competitor to Twitter on July 5, outside of the second quarter reporting period. Within the first five days, the app had over 100 million users. This boost for Facebook and Meta’s family of apps marks a boost for the company — Meta is halfway through its “year of efficiency,” in which the company went through three staggered rounds of layoffs, Business Insider reported.

read too

Top investor Michael Moritz, who relied on Google and PayPal early on, is leaving Sequoia Capital after almost 40 years

After the second wave of layoffs, the company had reduced its workforce by 24 percent from its original workforce of 87,000, Business Insider’s Jyoti Mann reported in April. The layoffs at Meta are the second-largest job cuts by percentage among the tech giants, behind only Twitter, which is now called X and has laid off 80 percent of its employees since October.

Meta’s quarterly revenue rose to $31.9 billion in the second quarter, up 11 percent year over year and beating Wall Street’s expectations of $31.1 billion billion euros), reports Bloomberg. This sent Meta’s share price up 6.84 percent in after-hours trading.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

