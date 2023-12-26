Artificial intelligence checks whether your Louis Vuitton bag is fake

Technology company Entrupy claims that it can use AI to detect whether a luxury item is fake with near-perfect accuracy. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Artificial intelligence can now tell whether a used luxury item is fake.

Technology company Entrupy says its device can authenticate handbags from brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

The AI ​​authenticator is gaining renewed interest as companies look to capitalize on the AI ​​hype.

This is a machine translation of an article from our US colleagues at Business Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by an editor.

Have you ever wondered if the Chanel bag you bought from a vintage dealer is real? Thanks to artificial intelligence, you can now check this.

Entrupy is a technology service that uses AI to authenticate designer handbags and sneakers on the resale market, ensuring customers are buying the real pieces.

Since Entrupy was founded in 2012, the company says its AI technology has been used by hundreds of vintage resellers as of December 2020. And interest in the AI ​​tool could continue to grow as companies look to to benefit from the AI ​​hype.

Read too

“I’ve seen a billionaire pick up trash. Not Jeff Bezos”: Neighbors talk about what it’s like to live next to the Amazon founder

Entrupy claims its tool can authenticate products from luxury brands such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. Currently the product is only available to luxury goods resellers. Using AI could be a way for luxury goods retailers to gain the trust of their customers who may be wary of buying products that are not authentic.

“The point of this is to create trust and make it verifiable as a third party,” Entrupy co-founder and CEO Vidyuth Srinivasan said in a recent interview Elle. “It’s about the consumer having the peace of mind that it’s not just one person saying it’s authentic, but also that there’s a third party that’s not invested in the transaction that’s certifying it.”

Entrupy claims to have a 99.1 percent accuracy rate

The renewed interest in the AI ​​service came in October last year, when TikTok announced its partnership with Entrupy to detect whether products on its new e-commerce platform TikTok Shop are counterfeit. The partnership comes at a time when generative AI tools like ChatGPT by OpenAI have taken the world by storm.

To use the AI-powered authenticator, users are asked to take photos of the product from every possible angle after inserting their smartphone into Entrupy’s hardware device. The device features a microscopic lens that the company says magnifies the phone’s camera to capture granular photos of features such as a product’s designer badge and material.

The photos are then matched to a database of millions of images of authentic inventory using an AI algorithm. Within minutes, Entrupy can make a judgment about whether the product is genuine or not. According to the company’s website, the hit rate is 99.1 percent. The company creates an official certificate that retailers can issue if the product is deemed genuine.

Currently, it can only authenticate major brands

Still, the product isn’t perfect: Entrupy’s CEO told Elle that the company can only authenticate accessories from big brands because they’re most prone to fraud.

Entrupy did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Facebook

X

