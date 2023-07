Those who leave their money for artificial turf are usually classified by retailers as 30 years of age and older, very busy with their jobs, but with their own home including a front yard or a small garden in which they want to enjoy their free time or let their children play. And that on artificial turf products that are as fluffy and natural looking as possible. But why now?

When investigating the causes, a certain paradox arises.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook