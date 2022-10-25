China Economic Net, Beijing, October 25th, on October 24th, the National Energy Administration released the national power industry statistics from January to September.

As of the end of September, the country’s cumulative installed power generation capacity was about 2.48 billion kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 8.1%. Among them, the installed capacity of wind power was about 350 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 16.9%; the installed capacity of solar power generation was about 360 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 28.8%.

From January to September, the cumulative average utilization of power generation equipment nationwide was 2,799 hours, a decrease of 87 hours over the same period of the previous year. Among them, thermal power was 3,295 hours, a decrease of 49 hours compared with the same period of the previous year; nuclear power was 5,576 hours, a decrease of 267 hours compared with the same period of the previous year; and wind power was 1,616 hours, a decrease of 24 hours compared with the same period of the previous year.

From January to September, the power projects of major power generation enterprises in the country completed an investment of 392.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 25.1%. Among them, solar power generation was 132.8 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 352.6%. The investment in power grid projects was 315.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.1%.