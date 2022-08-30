Source title: Ascend Wanli Zhifu Jiangsu | Aokan Technology shares the new path of AI-enabled industrial manufacturing

In order to promote the development of industrial integration artificial intelligence technology in Wuxi, improve the digital level of enterprises, quickly respond to the needs of AI scenario-based applications, and enrich the diversification of industries and scenarios Xing2022 Ascension Helps Enterprise AI Application Improvement Salon will be held in Wuxi, Jiangsu on August 25, 2022. Yesterday, Ascend Wanli Zhifu Jiangsu Wuxi Station and Ascend Intelligent Manufacturing China Tour 2022 Ascend Assisted Enterprise AI Application Improvement Salon was successfully held. Ma Yao, Product Director of Nanjing Aokan Information Technology Co., Ltd., was invited by Jiangsu Kunpeng Shengteng Ecological Innovation Center to attend the salon and delivered a keynote speech. Ma Yao, Product Director of Aokan Technology The opening of the event was delivered by Mr. Yang Hu, General Manager of Huawei Wuxi Government and Enterprise Solutions Department. Afterwards, Ma Yao, Product Director of Aokan Technology, delivered a keynote speech on “Aokan + Shengteng AI: Empowering Safety Production in the Lithium Battery Field and Industrial Park Industry Solutions”, focusing on the pain points and needs of industrial manufacturing safety production, how to build a comprehensive platform based on Shengteng The cloud-edge integrated solution of stack synergy and how the Jutong safety production AI application platform can empower industrial safety production, etc., put forward new ideas for artificial intelligence to improve the intelligence level of industrial enterprises. As an invited guest, Ma Yao believes that AI is a powerful booster for the upgrading of industrial intelligence. Relying on the accumulation of more than ten years of original technology, Aokan Technology has joined hands with Huawei to create a “big safety production” solution for the Smart Factory, and independently developed a cloud-edge integrated product for safe production AI services based on Huawei’s Ascend Atlas – Jutong Security The production AI application platform is used as an AI empowerment tool to promote the evolution of the industrial industry with AI thinking. See also Western Securities Strategy: Why is there no "spring turmoil" this year and how to lay out the market in the first half of the year Jutong safety production AI application platform interface Based on the current security situation of industrial enterprises, Jutong safety production AI application platform aims to reduce production risks. It cooperates with Huawei Ascend full stack from the aspects of algorithm, computing power and data to support cloud-side deployment. At the same time, the core algorithm capabilities of AIBOX in the platform can meet the prediction, early warning, processing and analysis of most scenarios such as wearing specification management, behavior specification management, operation specification management and risk hazard prediction in industrial scenarios, realizing the digital intelligence of fully closed-loop applications. manage. AI Capability of Jutong Safety Production Platform Since its establishment, Aokan Technology has continuously deepened its cooperation with Huawei in market expansion and ecological construction. Since joining the Ascend Wanli Partner Program in 2022, it has successively become Ascend’s certified partners and open source community contributors, and has been jointly A lot of progress has been made in solution development and joint product building. The one who walks alone is fast, the one who walks is far. Aokan Technology will continue to adhere to independent innovation in the future, fully support the product development of domestic compatible and Xinchuang localization markets, and make full use of the computing power advantages provided by the basic software and hardware platform of Ascend to provide high-quality solutions for the digital and intelligent transformation of government and enterprises and service!

