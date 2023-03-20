© Reuters. Asia-Pacific stock markets: Vietnam’s VN30 stock market falls more than 2%, hits two-week low



Investing.com – On Monday (20th), the Asia-Pacific stock markets generally fell. The Vietnamese stock market fell more than 2%, hitting a two-week low. At the same time, the stock markets of Japan, Australia, India, and Singapore also fell more than 1%.

It fell 1.42% to close at 26,945.67 points; fell 1.54% to close at 1,929.30 points. It fell 1.65% to close at 184.04 points, the lowest closing level since December 20 last year.

It fell 0.69% to close at 2,379.20 points.

According to data released by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, total auto exports reached US$5.59 billion in February, a year-on-year increase of 47.1%, breaking the previous record of US$5.42 billion set in December last year. In terms of export volume, exports in February increased by 34.8% year-on-year to 223,000 vehicles, the highest record in 45 months since May 2019 (225,000 vehicles). Among them, the export performance of new energy vehicles is very impressive. The export value surged by 83.4% year-on-year to US$2.02 billion, and the export volume increased by 61.6% year-on-year to 63,000 vehicles, both hitting a single-month record.

Samsung Electronics ( KS: ) fell 1.79 percent and SK Hynix ( KS: ) lost 0.36 percent. According to reports, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix may lose billions of won in the first quarter of this year due to weak memory chip prices and rising inventories.

It fell 1.38% to close at 6,898.50 points, a new low since November last year.

In terms of Southeast Asian and South Asian markets, before the deadline, they fell 2.08%, hitting a two-week low; down 1.79%.

The scheduled flight from Beijing, China to Hanoi, Vietnam officially resumed flight on the 19th, after three years of suspension due to the epidemic.

Singapore Straits Times Index fell 1.78%; fell 0.98%; rose 0.06%; fell 0.29%; fell 1.32%, fell 1.44%; fell 0.61%.

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log in to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommended readingread

Editor: Liu Chuan