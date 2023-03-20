On the afternoon of March 18, the rotation activity of the party-mass service station in Suzhou Center was officially launched. Yu Haiming, Secretary of the Working Committee of Suzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Organs, and Yang Fan, Member of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Organization Department of Suzhou Industrial Park, participated in the event.

At the launching ceremony, Yu Haiming, Secretary of the Work Committee of the Suzhou Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Organs, said that the business district is an important carrier of economic growth and an important position for grassroots party building. The innovation of Suzhou Industrial Park combines the development of the business circle with the party building to serve the masses. Through the form of rotating activities, the parties and masses of all parties are gathered to serve the enterprises and the masses together, forming a vivid situation of organizing party members, integrating resources, serving the masses, and promoting development. .

At the event site, Yu Haiming and Yang Fan jointly launched the annual rotation activities and issued a service list, effectively building the Suzhou Central Party-mass Service Station into a regional and open party-mass service platform.

The rotation activities of the Suzhou Central Party-mass Service Station also provide a stage for party members to show their demeanor and play their roles. At the ceremony, the Suzhou Central Party Committee released the “Su” heart service action covering 6 major projects, further integrating resources, precise service needs, and continuously optimizing the business environment and consumption environment.

At the scene, a new batch of party building alliance units in the central business district of Suzhou was awarded. In the future, resource elements such as business, culture, and volunteering will be introduced to jointly create a good situation of cooperation and win-win, and promote the vigorous development of party building. As an important window for the integrated display of party-mass work in the park, Suzhou Central Party-mass Service Station has gradually become a workstation for party organizations, a gas station for party building, and a service station for the masses.

“We integrated the characteristic resources of 19 directly affiliated party working committees in the region, mobilized nearly 1,000 party members in government agencies, enterprises and institutions, went to service targets and grassroots people, and carried out 20 rotating activities throughout the year. Through normalized and institutionalized methods, Send the four services of ‘party affairs, government affairs, business affairs, and residential affairs’ to the hearts of the masses,” said the relevant person in charge of the organization department of the park. In the future, the Suzhou Central Party-mass Service Station will hold activities every two weeks, establish a “fixed service + special service” mechanism, further extend the tentacles of agencies and organizations, and realize “zero-distance” convenience services.

On the same day, the special service of “‘Su’ Heart Service – Party Building Empowers a Better Life” linked 7 alliance units, set up 12 points with 3 major characteristics of cultural tourism, convenience, and business, and dedicated a cutting-edge technology, extraordinary The experience feast of inheritance, public welfare interaction and government service is deeply loved by the citizens. It is reported that a total of more than 10,000 people were served that day.

