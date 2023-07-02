Ozempic, all crazy about the “Hollywood drug” against obesity

Ozempic, the star drug against obesity

On the parallel market, a box of a single dose of Ozempic can be found for 160 euros. A decidedly high price if we consider how the drug, created for the treatment of diabetes 2, has now become “fashionable” to combat obesity. Just to have a comparison the drug purchased, if from a diabetic patient with a prescription, it costs 4.24 euros for 4 doses. But “fashion” is a fantastic price accelerator. If then this normal drug is called the “Hollywood drug” the game is done. It is currently the best known of the class of GLP-1 receptor agonists which, according to the new rampant creed, could put an end to obesity on the planet. Some studies have demonstrated the ability of this injectable drug to reduce weight by an average of 15%. But an indefinable mechanism of word of mouth, especially on social networks, has triggered the request and the obsession to try it. The media has accelerated its success by telling stories of stars who quickly lost weight, such as Kim Kardashian to be able to wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala.

Ozempic, the hashtag on TikTok with 674 million views

And the hashtag Ozempic on TikTok is getting over 674 million views for its videos. And rumors, true or false, run fast and “inflate history” as happened with Viagra and Botox. The two pathologies related to Ozempic have a considerable impact on the health of humanity. diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation, it is an epidemic affecting 422 million people worldwide. Obesity iit affects millions of people and affects over 200 cardiovascular diseases and problems. Using GLP-1 receptor agonists could be a plus in the hitherto unwinnable war against excess fat. Sure it could but if certain conditions are followed. One shot a week is certainly not enough to make excess fat magically disappear.

