Amadeus to gun cotton: “In silence, even an idiot can seem intelligent”. Reply to the criticisms of Sgarbi and Morgan?

Sunday, July 2, 2023 22:16 Roberto Mallò

There are still several months to go but the fifthSan Remo Festival with the artistic direction of Amadeus it is already very talked about. In the past few hours, the conductor has posted an aphorism on social media, behind which a real dig could be hidden.

“In silence even an idiot can appear intelligent. Unfortunately idiots always want to talk“

wrote Amadeus in an Instagram post, to which he attached a caption:

“I have repeatedly found this to be the case“.

An outburst that smacks of a reply to what happened on the MAXXI stage during a dialogue between Morgan e Vittorio Sgarbi.

“Tomorrow I will deal with the Sanremo case. Is it possible that Amadeus should take care of Sanremo? He could be a presenter, but he doesn’t have to choose the songs, What’s this?“

asserted the Undersecretary of Culture with the singer who promptly gave him support:

“I think it’s undemocratic to have someone sign the management of Sanremo for five years… I’m not saying why he doesn’t know about musicWhy This is a factand it would be something not to let him sign even for a year… but five!“.

Full blown attack that culminated with a proposal by Sgarbi:

“In any case, tomorrow we start working so that you can do Sanremo… let’s evict Amadeus who pitched tents there“.

The offending evening was held on June 21 but, thanks to Republic, has ended up at the center of controversy only in the past few hours, also due to the sentences judged sexist and vulgar uttered by the art critic and Undersecretary during his confrontation with Morgan (among other things he spoke of conquered women and his sex life ). Accusations that Sgarbi tried to return to the senders, including the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, claiming the “my creative freedom in a creative place“.