Asian equities subdued, Shanghai -1.3%, Tokyo -0.25%

Asian equity markets mostly negative as sentiment faces renewed fears of further rate hikes from central banks around the world.

The decline of the Chinese stock exchanges is highlighted, with the Shanghai stock exchange falling by more than 1.3% and Hong Kong down by around 0.47%.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange dropped 0.25% to 32,698.81 points, while Seoul confirmed itself as the positive exception with an increase of 0.44%.

The Sydney stock exchange falls by 0.40%.

Futures on the main US stock indexes show a weak trend.

At around 8.25 am Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rose by 0.15%, while those on the Nasdaq recorded an increase of 0.18%.

