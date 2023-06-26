Home » He flees to the carabinieri and invades the opposite lane: two dead and wounded
Two dead and three injured: this is the balance of the frightening accident that took place on the outskirts of Pesaro. A young man aboard a BMW did not stop when the carabinieri stopped, trying to lose the patrol…

