They verify the process of burying networks in the work of Campo Serrano

It is important to highlight that the main objective of the district administration with this initiative is to improve urban aesthetics, reduce visual impact and guarantee a more efficient and secure telecommunications infrastructure.

The work of Campo Serrano avenue progress in the road folder constructionwhich is culminated to 18th street; demolition of pavement between streets 20 and 22 and in the intervention of public spacefrom the avenue of Railroad to 14th Streetactivity that contemplates the underground pilot project of public energy, voice and data service networks in the city.

In order for the construction contractor to continue making these installations, it is required that the company Air-e, carry out the process of burying the electrical networks for the provision of this essential public service.

For this reason, the manager of the Strategic Public Transport System, Diego López Ortegaperformed together with Air-e company manager, Diego Rincones and his technical team, a tour in order to verify the process of undergrounding the networks.

“The project to bury the electrical networks in the fifth race consists of removing all the aerial networks that are found or cross this race between Avenida del Ferrocarril and 22nd street. For this underground, the regulations of the network operator are complied with. Air-e ESP., which contemplates the bank of ducts, recording chambers, electrical wiring, concrete posts with retention reinforcements, outcrops for the passage from the air to the underground network. Civil works are carried out by Setp through the contractor, electrical works are carried out by Air-e”, explained Diego López Ortega, manager of Setp.

“We are linking ourselves with the electrical issue with the objective that there is not a single aerial network on the road. It is important to continue working together so as not to affect the energy service in the sector. We are very interested in the fact that the networks are underground in the Historic Center, 45hopefully we can continue replicating this project in the future,” said Diego Rincones, Manager of the Air-e company.

It is of the utmost importance for this city work, carried out by the district mayor’s office that company Air-e, can be part of the processsince the work of Campo Serrano avenueas they have been told, does not contemplate dry nets on the outside of the building facades, taking into account that it is one of the main commitments of this project, which is progressing with great satisfaction.

