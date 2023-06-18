“Ask for an entry ban for climate activists”

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Häckel, climate activists are targeting Sylt. Among other things, the bar of a luxury hotel and a private jet were smeared with paint, and a golf course was dug up to plant flowers. Will the island now be the new favorite destination of the so-called “last generation”?

Nikolas Häckel: When punks were on the island with the 9-euro ticket last summer, this topic was all over the media. It became clear to everyone that Sylt is a great canvas for any kind of protest. Because if I speak out for something here on the island or against something, I have a good chance of ending up in the press. Of course, it was not foreseeable that the climate activists would use this, but it is also not controllable. Quite apart from that, this protest here is a big contradiction.