Askoll, XKP makes its debut: the new electric scooter for Generation Y. It is made in Italy

Askoll updates its range of electric scooters by introducing a new family called XKP which currently consists of two models. With XKP, which in youth jargon is an abbreviation of “escape”, the Vicenza-based company is trying to offer two scooters that can attract Millenials, who are perhaps more environmentally aware than others and see electric vehicles as an ideal choice for safeguarding the planet. But if the “green” aspect is undoubtedly to be taken into consideration, Askoll also wanted to review the design of its new scooters. In fact, the two models offered, XKP L1 and XKP L3, both derive from the eS series, but have a totally different look that is more in step with current fashions.

Starting from the front where a new round headlight stands out, which has also been slightly inclined, and a new mudguard, which together change the appearance of the new XKPs compared to the eS series models, making them more aggressive and sporty at first sight. The rear also changes: in this case the Askoll designers have thought of a new optical group inserted under the tail, which has been shortened for the two XKPs.

And if the outward appearance has its importance in attracting younger people, it is equally important the “technological” part. Askoll XKP now sports a new 5-inch color display capable of displaying the most important information even when hit directly by sunlight. And obviously a dedicated app could not be missing with which the owner can have the most important information relating to the scooter, not least its position and, in the event of theft, block its operation, all remotely.

Askoll’s L1 and L3 differ from each other in the maximum speed they are able to reach. L1 (which can be driven with an AM licence) reaches 45 km/h, while L3 goes up to 66 km/h. The two different speeds do not suffer in terms of kilometers that can be covered with a recharge. The two 1.4 kW removable batteries that power the 2.7 kW motor take care of this: 87 km for L1 and 90 km for L3. Recharging the batteries is also very simple as being removable and not particularly heavy (only 7.6 kg) you can safely take them home and plug them into a normal electrical socket. To get a full charge Askoll talks about 6 hours (on battery).

Handy in traffic and easy to drive even for beginners on two-wheeled motors (electric, in this case) are features offered thanks to a seat height from the ground of just 76 cm and a total scooter weight of just 71 kg . Road comfort is guaranteed by the 16” wheels fitted with 90/80 front tires and 110/70 rear tyres, capable of tackling even the worst asphalt conditions. Safety while riding is entrusted to a disc brake system: one 230 mm at the front (190 mm in the L1 version) and one 190 mm at the rear.