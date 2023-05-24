Home » Clare Nowland died, the 95-year-old stunned with a taser by the police
In Australia she’s dead Clare Nowlandthe 95-year-old woman tasered by police. The BBC reports it. The elderly woman, who lived in a nursing home and was suffering from dementia, was seriously injured Wednesday after an officer intervened to stop her, as she wandered around with a walker and a kitchen knife, around 4 a.m. . New South Wales Police said she died “surrounded by family and loved ones”. The officer who tasered Clare Nowland was accused of assault and the story has aroused numerous controversies.

Clare Nowland tasered and fell on her head The elderly woman, on May 17, had been blocked with a taser by a 33-year-old police officer in Australia, as she walked with her own walker and a kitchen knife in her hand. Due to her impact, the 95-year-old had fallen and she had hit her head, causing a cerebral hemorrhage. Nursing home employees had called the police saying there was a woman “wielding a knife”. The policemen therefore invited the woman to drop her weapon, but she continued to move against them, albeit “at a slow pace” as she was forced to move with a walker.

