EuroItalia is approaching 700 million in revenues and is launching new projects

The reference is, for example, to the investment in logistics, a crucial aspect for a company that operates worldwide, distributes in different channels, including online, and wants to continue to reduce time-to-market, in an increasingly global scenario competitive and which calls for greater speed and services: «We are doubling the capacity of the Cavenago di Brianza site, working on logistical efficiency and sustainability and already today 40% of the energy we use comes from photovoltaics».

Then there are perfumes, the most important segment for EuroItalia, which also has a strong presence in make-up, especially with the Naj Oleari brand. The main launch of 2023 was with Brunello Cucinelli: «When I reflect on the project, even before the companies, I think of the founders, my father Giovanni and Brunello Cucinelli, who began their respective entrepreneurial and creative adventures in the same year, 1978. There there are so many affinities between them and between our two families and I think this is also what makes the launch of the first two Cucinelli fragrances so special».

Presented at the Science Museum in Milan at the beginning of spring (see Il Sole 24 Ore on 29 March), the perfumes are the result of two years of work: «The greatest effort was on the formulation – explains Davide Sgariboldi -, which has led to a real innovation on the olfactory front. But the joint commitment has also focused on the choice of raw materials, with attention to every form of sustainable cultivation, and to the packaging, which is totally recyclable. Sustainability, for us and for Cucinelli, touches every aspect and process, it has entered our way of designing, acting, producing and promoting. It is not greenwashingis passion and commitment».

Alongside the Cucinelli fragrances, EuroItalia counts on the other licenses in its portfolio, where Versace, Missoni, Moschino and Dsquared2 stand out, and on its own brands, starting with Atkinson acquired in 2020. «Last October we launched James, dedicated to the founder of the brand , born in London in 1799 – concludes Sgariboldi -. But we are also very busy and happy for the launch of the Michael Kors fragrances, one of the best known American brands in the world».

