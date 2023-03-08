ROME. There are 311 proposals to amend the Superbonus decree presented yesterday by the Finance Commission in the Chamber. And according to what emerged at the end of a new technical summit that took place yesterday at the Mef, the government has given its willingness to intervene on the transfer of credits, on the sismabonus, free construction, public housing and non-profit organizations. However, we will immediately try to save the credits accrued in 2022 currently blocked in the bank approval process which, in view of the March 31 deadline, risk decaying if they are not registered by that date with the Revenue Agency. By accepting the solution identified in recent days by the rapporteur to the decree, Andrea de Bertoldi (Fdi), the government should allow the credit to be registered on the Revenue Agency platform from the moment it is taken over by the bank. For this a mini-decree would be issued which would then be absorbed in the form of an amendment by the decree under discussion in the Chamber.

«I appreciate that the government has given availability on the issues of these months – explained De Bertoldi yesterday -. Having contained the number of amendments to around 300 will help dialogue between the parties and lead to changes to the decree for the better. We are faced with an unsustainable situation which must be curbed immediately, but which must not penalize either families or businesses”.

Forza Italia, in particular, requests the release of the credits held by the banks through the compensation with the F24 and the purchase by the state subsidiaries, the three-month extension (to 30 June) for the conclusion of the works with 110% for villas and Iacp. While with respect to the future for low incomes, the idea is to allow them to be able to spread the accrued tax deductions over more years than those currently envisaged. In addition to this, the focus is on the derogation from blocking the discount on the invoice for earthquake-stricken areas, the third sector, urban regeneration and architectural barriers. Fratelli d’Italia also insists on the villas, which in turn aims to extend the Superbonus until the end of June. P.BAR. —