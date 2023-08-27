Lease Jeep Compass Hybrid privately: Secure an offer under €200!

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Are you looking for a spacious SUV that doesn’t neglect style and driving pleasure? At the same time you are trying to live environmentally conscious, which is why you wouldn’t rule out an e-car? Then he should Jeep Compass 1.5L GSE T4 48V E-Hybrid S DCT* be the right vehicle for you. The hybrid combines the advantages of electric mobility with the comfort, design and equipment of a luxury SUV. It offers 131 hp, which can reach speeds of up to 193 km/h, while having a significantly lower impact on the environment than regular SUVs.

Jeep Compass Hybrid Leasing: Cheap offer at Leasing Lama

You normally pay 44,100.00 euros for this. If this is beyond the scope due to inflation and the like, we have a much cheaper alternative for you. You can currently lease the Jeep Compass in the 1.5L GSE T4 48V E-Hybrid S DCT version from Leasing Lama on offer*. As part of the private leasing deal, the SUV is available from as little as 189.03 euros per month. This is the cheapest rate we found in our Jeep Compass comparison calculator. In addition, the SUV can be made available in just 180 days.

What you should know about the Jeep Compass Black Edition Upland Plug-in Hybrid lease deal

This private leasing deal is characterized by its excellent conditions. The term of the leasing contract for the Jeep Compass 1.5L GSE T4 48V E-Hybrid S DCT* only twelve months, which corresponds to one year. The mileage is set at 5000 kilometers. In addition to the monthly rate of 189.03 euros, there is also a one-time payment: you will be charged another set-up fee of 1250.00 euros.

We have summarized all further information on the leasing offer for the Jeep here for you:

Duration: twelve months

mileage: 5000 kilometers a year

Monthly Rate: 189,03 Euro

deployment fee: one-off 1250.00 euros

special payment: no

Delivery: Collection from dealer

delivery time: 180 Roofs

Leasingfaktor: 0,43

total cost factor: 0,66

Is the Jeep Compass deal worth it?

The conditions of this leasing contract are really impressive. On the one hand, we don’t have a cheaper rate for that Jeep Compass 1.5L GSE T4 48V E-Hybrid S DCT* discovered. On the other hand, this offer also scores with its fantastic lease and total cost factors, which are 0.43 and 0.66. Explanation: As a rule, leasing offers with these values ​​around or below one are classified as good to very good. Finally, the short term is also a pro for this deal. As a result, you don’t tie yourself to the SUV for too long and can switch to the next car in just a year. It also helps that the delivery time of only 180 days (about six months) is reasonable. So if the Jeep Compass is the right car for you, we highly recommend this bargain*.

Equipment and performance: What can the Jeep Compass Black Edition Upland Plug-in Hybrid do?

As mentioned at the beginning, the Jeep Compass 1.5L GSE T4 48V E-Hybrid S DCT* the best combination of design, space, performance and environmental features. This is ensured, among other things, by the 131 hp hybrid engine with automatic transmission and the elegant interior. However, its electric range is manageable at around 50 kilometers. That should be enough for most routes in everyday life. In addition, it only takes a maximum of three hours for the hybrid to be charged, which compensates for the short range. You can find more key data on the Jeep Compass in the overview:

list price: 44.100,00 Euro

Motor: Hybrid

circuit: Automatic

Performance: 131 PS

top speed: up to 193 km/h

Range: around 50 kilometers (depending on driving style)

fuel consumption: combined 5.8 liters per 100 kilometers

power consumption: combined 16.6 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers

CO2 emissions: combined 130 grams per kilometer

Furnishing: Automatic climate control, rain sensor, cruise control, trip computer, multifunction steering wheel, voice control, touchscreen, parking assistance, tire pressure monitoring system, blind spot assistant, keyless central locking, Bluetooth, navigation system, automatic start/stop, emergency brake assistant, lane departure warning and more

Color: Rot

