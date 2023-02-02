Home Business Assolavoro, Baroni elected president: “The government’s choices on the fixed-term contract are good”
Assolavoro, Baroni elected president: "The government's choices on the fixed-term contract are good"

“We welcome the Government’s decisions to simplify the use of fixed-term contracts and therefore fixed-term contracts”, this is what he declared Francesco Baroni, new president of Assolavoro, elected today by the Assembly of the Association of Employment Agencies which brings together and represents over 85% of the sector. The newly elected president, who will remain in office for the next three years, succeeds Alexander Ramazza. “For our part – continues Baroni – we confirm our full willingness to collaborate on an institutional level for an increasingly competitive and inclusive world of work”.

The four deputies complete the Presidency team: loving alfredo (Education delegation and school-to-work transition), Joseph Garesio (proxy Evolution of associative representation), Valeria Giaccari (internal and external legality delegation) e Andrea Malacrida (Innovation & Digital delegation). «It is essential to focus on skills – said Baroni – especially in the European year dedicated to this important lever for competitiveness and taking into account the enormous opportunities that present themselves with the Pnrr. Employment Agencies have always been at the forefront of creating, updating and integrating skills in close contact with the world of work and are ready to make their know-how available for more ambitious challenges involving the entire country system ».

The main objective to be pursued, explains the newly elected president, is the positioning of the sector from both a qualitative and quantitative point of view. «The perception of our role – continues Baroni – must pass from intermediaries to enablers of knowledge, skills, training, welfare, integrated service solutions, specialization. In addition, we need to continue to develop the conditions for growing our level of market penetration by leveraging our ability to differentiate between good flexibility and bad flexibility. On this element, we believe there may be the conditions to contribute decisively to increasing the value of the temporary agency contract as a response capable of distinguishing itself for the tools that allow flexibility to be managed without ever losing sight of the centrality of the worker”.

