WASHINGTON. The US has reopened its embassy in the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific after 30 years. A move that fits into efforts to contain growing Chinese influence in the region. Re-establishing the diplomatic outpost is a renewal “of our commitment to the people of the Solomon Islands and our partnership in the Indo-Pacific region,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. The United States closed its embassy in the capital Honiara in 1993 after the end of the Cold War led to a reduction in diplomatic posts and a change in priorities.

Not only. The United States increases its military presence in the Philippines, securing access to four military bases in a move that aims to contain Beijing’s aims on the South China Sea and monitor the situation in the Taiwan Strait. The agreement was reached during the visit to Manila by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who today met with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos jr., and is part of the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), “pillar ” of the alliance between Washington and Manila, the expansion of which will make the relationship between the two countries “stronger and more resilient”, reads a note released by the Pentagon.