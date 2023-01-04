Home Business Assoreti: net inflows at 2.7 billion in November. Asset management products at €1.6 billion
Assoreti: net inflows at 2.7 billion in November. Asset management products at €1.6 billion

In November, net inflows from the Consulting networks business amounted to approximately €2.7 billion (-28.5% m/m; -30.9% y/y). This was announced by Assoreti according to which, despite the decrease, the comparison with the previous month shows the greater propensity to invest by savers followed by financial advisors qualified for door-to-door offers.

Inflow volumes achieved on asset management products – negative by 45 million in October – continues the note from Assoreti, in fact grow significantly and, taken together, stand at 1.6 billion euro, the highest value of the last seven months.

The important flow of resources allocated to administered financial instruments was also confirmed, up by 3.9% m/m and equal to 4.3 billion euro. During the month of November, therefore, 5.9 billion were invested in financial instruments and insurance/pension products, with an increase of 44.6% compared to the previous month. The growth is partly attributable to the repositioning of previously collected cash resources; the balance of movements on current accounts and deposits is, in fact, negative by 3.3 billion euro. Since the beginning of the year, net inflows amounted to 39.6 billion euro; liquidity represents only 7.1% of the total flow

