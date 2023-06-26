Home » Aston Martin: agreement with Lucid Group for electric vehicles
Business

Aston Martin: agreement with Lucid Group for electric vehicles

by admin
Aston Martin: agreement with Lucid Group for electric vehicles

Aston Martin Lagonda shares are trading 12% higher, nearing the highest since April 2022, after the automaker struck a strategic supply deal with Lucid Group to produce high-performance electric vehicles.

Under the deal, Lucid will get an approximately 3.7% stake in the British company. Aston Martin will issue approximately 28.4 million new ordinary shares to Lucid and make cash payments in multiple tranches, for a total value of approximately $232 million.

According to Oddo’s analysts, “the agreement is slightly more expensive than the one with Mercedes-Benz, but much less dilutive”. In addition, experts point to the speculative aspect of the deal, which will strengthen the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) grip on the auto company.

According to data from Bloomberg, PIF holds about 18% of Aston Martin’s shares. “The choice of Lucid as a partner is attractive, as the US electric vehicle company is equipped with world-leading BEV technology,” concluded the analysts.

See also  Political election countdown: maxi rate hike from the ECB and no new BTP bailouts. Lagarde harassed by criticism

You may also like

The ifo business climate index: definition, development, chart

Stock market, Europe in red with eyes on...

Understanding Periodic Reports | Issue 138: Why is...

Minimum wage is to rise to 12.41 euros

AI: California’s new gold rush aims to save...

Toyota C-HR, first eye contact with the second...

Shaanxi comprehensively strengthens the construction and management of...

Financial industry – Ifo business climate index fell...

Pensions, Quota 103 and Women’s Option on the...

The hotel of the future is digital –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy