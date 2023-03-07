The suicide of the Pd senator Astorre, “he had just married his partner”

“We have all been wondering since last Friday about what happened. There was absolutely no sign of this gesture.” Thus a senator of the Democratic Party on the suicide death of his colleague Bruno Astorreafter the Rome prosecutors opened a file on the matter, as happens in these cases, for instigating suicide and arranging to perform an autopsy.

The deceased Democratic Party senator would not have left farewell messages. “The opening of a file is a duty – continues the exponent Dem who prefers to remain anonymous -. Indeed – he underlines – he seemed happy since he had just married his partner, the mayor of Frascati (Rome) Francesca Sbardella. He’s a real mystery even to us who knew him very well.”

Astorre (tireless secretary of the Lazio Democratic Party since 2018, after his experience in the Region he landed in the Senate in 2013 to then be re-elected also in the last electoral round last September) he had just finished celebrating the victory of the new Pd secretary Elly Schlein whom he, a leading exponent of Area Dem, had supported: “Congratulations and good work to Elly Schlein, first woman at the helm of the Democratic Party”.

