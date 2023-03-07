news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BEIJING, MARCH 07 – Beijing “has not supplied arms to either side of the Ukrainian conflict. China is not the architect of the crisis, nor a directly affected party.



Why then threaten sanctions on China? It is absolutely not acceptable”. The new foreign minister, Qin Gang, in his first briefing with the media on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary work, alluded to an “invisible hand” that seems to be supporting a protracted crisis. “It is a tragedy that could be avoided: China chooses peace over war, dialogue over sanctions” and de-escalation over escalation,” Qin noted on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



If the United States does not “hold the brakes and continue on the wrong path, there will certainly be conflicts and clashes. Who will bear the catastrophic consequences?” This is Qin Gang’s warning, for which “containment and repression will not make America great and will not stop China‘s renewal”.



Qi returned to the balloon that recently passed over American territory (as an “unexpected accident”) and shot down.



The US “acted with a presumption of guilt, overreacted, abused force and dramatized the incident,” he added. (HANDLE).

