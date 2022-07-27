Listen to the audio version of the article

The station wagon according to Opel turns the page with the new Astra Sports Tourer, the brand’s first family member with a dynamic look that also offers an electrified version. The new Sports Tourer fits into the groove traced by the ten station wagons of the Kadett and Astra ranges, whose metamorphosis has always been accompanied by innovations intended, in particular, to accentuate functionality.

The new Astra Sports Tourer respects this rule with the build, solutions that raise the bar of practicality and advanced technologies of the Stellantis galaxy. A repertoire that ranges from connectivity to everything that the clothes hide. In particular, the powertrains including the plug-in hybrid with 180 horsepower stands out in terms of power and sustainability compared to the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder petrol engine and the 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel both with 130 horsepower. All these versions will be available in a few months at prices starting from 26,000 euros for the Sport Tourers. Then another hybrid will come on tap with 225 horsepower and in 2023 a pure electric one. All engines are of Psa origin (and now Stellantis), just like the Emp2 multi-energy architecture that the Sports Tourer shares with Peugeot 3008, 308 sw, 408, 3008, Citroen C4 and many other models.

The familiar Astra reinterprets this technology to benefit functionality with the increase in the wheelbase from 2.67 to 2.73 meters and the lengthening of the rear overhang by about twenty centimeters which, for its part, determines a length greater than that of the sedan of almost thirty centimeters. The strengthened body detaches the Sports Tourer from the Astra sedan starting from the front doors. The design defines a sporty profile, accentuated by the spoiler at the end of the roof and the muscularity of the rear wheel arches, and a tail where a larger tailgate, a lower load threshold (it is 60 centimeters from the ground) and a bumper shield stand out. specific.

The passenger compartment is furnished like that of the sedan and stands out for its rational layout and digitization, impressed by the maxi-screen consisting of the two 10 ”instrument displays, partially configurable, and the one oriented towards the driver of the infotainment system. The system is integrated by the personal assistant who reveals himself as Hi Opel, has an intuitive interface and is extensively customizable. In addition, it interacts via wireless with the devices and has the advantage of not hiding most of the controls for the most frequently used functions such as air conditioning, which are managed from a keyboard in the center of the dashboard.

The increase in size compared to that of the sedan does not expand the already spacious front area of ​​the passenger compartment but not even the rear one, which offers satisfactory legroom only if the front seats are not far back.