ASUS ROG’s first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality

At CES 2023, ASUS released its first DP2.1 interface display ROG Swift PG32UQXR.

PG32UQXR is designed with 32-inch 4K resolution, adopts mini LED quantum dot panel, has a full array of 576 independent LED light control areas, the brightness can reach 1000 nits, covers 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and the color accuracy ΔE<2.

Because the DP interface is used, the bandwidth can present 4K 160Hz images without compression, without the need for DSC. Of course, the monitor also comes with HDMI 2.1 and USB extensions.

Unfortunately, the official did not disclose the price and time to market.

It is reported that at present, AMD RX 7900 series graphics cards have been the first to be equipped with DP 2.1 interface, which can ensure an ultra-smooth, low-latency, and high-refresh gaming experience.

It is worth mentioning that at this CES 2023, a TN screen display with a refresh rate of 540Hz and the first OLED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz also appeared.