Home Business ASUS ROG’s first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality – yqqlm
Business

ASUS ROG’s first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality – yqqlm

by admin
ASUS ROG’s first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality – yqqlm

ASUS ROG’s first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality

2023-01-09 10:09:10 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

At CES 2023, ASUS released its first DP2.1 interface display ROG Swift PG32UQXR.

PG32UQXR is designed with 32-inch 4K resolution, adopts mini LED quantum dot panel, has a full array of 576 independent LED light control areas, the brightness can reach 1000 nits, covers 95% DCI-P3 color gamut, and the color accuracy ΔE<2.

Because the DP interface is used, the bandwidth can present 4K 160Hz images without compression, without the need for DSC. Of course, the monitor also comes with HDMI 2.1 and USB extensions.

Unfortunately, the official did not disclose the price and time to market.

It is reported that at present, AMD RX 7900 series graphics cards have been the first to be equipped with DP 2.1 interface, which can ensure an ultra-smooth, low-latency, and high-refresh gaming experience.

It is worth mentioning that at this CES 2023, a TN screen display with a refresh rate of 540Hz and the first OLED display with a refresh rate of 240Hz also appeared.

ASUS ROG's first DP2.1 interface display released: uncompressed 4K 160Hz picture quality

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Renault, the shareholding of employees rises to 4.7%...

Exclusive conversation with Zheng Gang: You can act...

Sustainable mobility, 7 Blues trains delivered in Sicily,...

Starting from 3,999 yuan, OnePlus 11 first sold...

Ita Airways, Lufthansa towards the offer: here’s everything...

Diesel, that’s why the price record is also...

Treasuries: the interest rate trend after the crash...

Afeela: the new Sony Honda brand for the...

Batteries, Stellantis flies to Australia for a new...

The first Kirin with the longest battery life...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy