Every time the Chinese New Year comes, major sports brands will spare no effort to create Chinese-style themed products full of “new year taste” to welcome the arrival of the Chinese New Year.

As the Year of the Rabbit 2023 is approaching, NIKE, which is most able to play with the “Spring Festival style”, has brought us a surprising “four rabbits”-Nike Dunk Low “Year of the Rabbit” series. This series chooses to start from the cultures of Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu and Guangzhou, and integrates the images of rabbits from different cities into it, in order to pay tribute to the innovative work Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Rabbit” 12 years ago. On the coming of the Year of the Rabbit, convey the blessings of the Lunar New Year.

In 2011, the Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Rabbit” was designed with the iconic “White Rabbit Toffee” in white, red and blue. It also launched a special shoe box packed with toffee and attached glutinous rice wrapping paper And other classic details.

The color scheme, details and materials of “Shanghai Rabbit” inherit and pay tribute to the 2011 Nike Air Force 1 “Year of the Rabbit”. A paper-cut rabbit pattern is added to the heel, and the transparent outsoles of the feet are written with 2023 and 2011 years respectively. Numbers, and with a special shoe box, highlighting the exclusive design of the Year of the Rabbit.

“Jing Rabbit” is inspired by the image of “Rabbit Lord”, a traditional handicraft in Beijing. The combination of bright colors on the shoe body, the golden shoelace buckle and the paper-cut rabbit pattern on the heel embody the characteristics of Beijing’s folk culture elements everywhere.

“Chuan Rabbit” starts from Chengdu’s food culture and takes spicy rabbit as the main design inspiration. The overall color scheme of the shoes is dominated by the different levels of red at the bottom of the red oil soup, and the jelly bottom echoes the gloss of the spicy oil, in order to interpret the hot and hot atmosphere of Chengdu cuisine.

The specific release information of “Cantonese Rabbit” has not yet been officially announced, but judging from the official photos, this “Cantonese Rabbit” uses a mixed material with white and gray as the main color. The material of white rabbit fur is closer to the color of the rabbit itself, and the pattern of embroidered rabbits is integrated into the heel.

“Shanghai Rabbit”, “Jing Rabbit” and “Chuan Rabbit” are now on the shelves of SNKRS China. They will be officially released on January 18, January 19, and January 20 respectively. The price is 999 yuan. Friends who like it can pay more attention .

The picture comes from websites such as SNEAKERFILES

In this issue, you can use the WeChat official account of Hongwang SportsShare which city’s “rabbit” you like the most and why.We will use the lottery system to randomly draw from all readers’ comments2 lucky readersObtain the following corresponding prizes.

lucky reader prize

UZIS“无次”#不失出 Men’s long-sleeved shooting suit-one piece of dark blue (worth 89 yuan), one SupBro anti-wrinkle shoe shield (worth 48 yuan)

Lucky Reader 2 Prizes

UZIS PRO player-level tactical board – a pair of elevator door long tube actual combat elite professional basketball socks (worth 59 yuan), a bottle of party powder X strawberry liqueur (worth 1,000 yuan)

Prize pictures are for reference only, please refer to the actual product

Thanks to our partners for their strong support for this column