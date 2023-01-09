Home Technology Valve Wants To Make A New Steam Controller – Gamereactor
It’s been three years since the first Steam Controller was discontinued, and Valve has reportedly sold more than 1.6 million of the little black plastic thing. Now it appears that the company is ready for another attempt, the Steam Controller 2, and according to an interview with The Verge in which Steam Deck’s designers were asked about the hardware, it could very well be a reality.

“Yes, we want to make it happen, it’s just a matter of how and when it happens.

I think we’ll probably explore that because that’s what we want as well. Right now, we’re focusing on the Deck, so it’s kind of the same as the micro-console issue: it’s definitely something we’re excited to do with third parties or explore ourselves,

Now, all Steam Decks can play the same games, and we have a goal for users to understand what level of performance you can expect when playing games, and for developers to understand what the goal is…Having this spec has A lot of value,”

How interested are you in the new Steam Controller, and do you have any specific wishes?

