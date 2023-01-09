LUCCA – From an old stable in the 1800s to a gymnasium for high schools in the historic center of Lucca. The structure can also be used by sports clubs after school hours.

From an ancient riding school of the 1800s to a modern and functional sports facility for schools and the city of Lucca. The new Palaestra Ducale Maria Luisa, created by the Province with the contribution of the Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation and the Tuscany Region in the former Horsewoman, along the street of the same name in the historic centre, is now finally a reality. The inauguration ceremony, in the presence of the local institutions and authorities, was an opportunity to recall the important recovery work of the building, made possible thanks to a project by the Province, which in 2018 finalized a previous agreement with the State Property, allowing the Palazzo Ducale institution to access the property on free loan. The intervention required two years of work, rescuing the old abandoned ruin from the state of abandonment to give it back to new life, preserving – as it is a listed building – the original structure and the peculiar characteristics.

