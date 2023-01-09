Home Health Here is the new Palaestra Ducale Maria Luisa
Health

Here is the new Palaestra Ducale Maria Luisa

by admin
Here is the new Palaestra Ducale Maria Luisa

LUCCA – From an old stable in the 1800s to a gymnasium for high schools in the historic center of Lucca. The structure can also be used by sports clubs after school hours.

From an ancient riding school of the 1800s to a modern and functional sports facility for schools and the city of Lucca. The new Palaestra Ducale Maria Luisa, created by the Province with the contribution of the Cassa di Risparmio di Lucca Foundation and the Tuscany Region in the former Horsewoman, along the street of the same name in the historic centre, is now finally a reality. The inauguration ceremony, in the presence of the local institutions and authorities, was an opportunity to recall the important recovery work of the building, made possible thanks to a project by the Province, which in 2018 finalized a previous agreement with the State Property, allowing the Palazzo Ducale institution to access the property on free loan. The intervention required two years of work, rescuing the old abandoned ruin from the state of abandonment to give it back to new life, preserving – as it is a listed building – the original structure and the peculiar characteristics.

See also  "A positive for Covid? If he is asymptomatic he can even go to work "

You may also like

General medicine, another missed opportunity for Lombardy

chaos breaks out at the Sant’Andrea hospital. Beatings...

Lymphomas, a new strategy for the most difficult...

the relatives of the victim insult and beat...

I had a single dose of the hepatitis...

the relatives of the victim insult and beat...

In Liguria, answers are needed immediately for the...

Teleconsultation in Florence and in six municipalities in...

Fitness Trend: this is how we will train...

“Send me to die at home”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy