With the thirteenth, good shopping has also arrived from a few hundred euros up to a few thousand. All based on the length of service and the qualification of the employee.

It happens at “Veneta Granulati”, a company from Volpago del Montelloactive since 2008 in the development and production of bases, blends, preparations and semi-finished products in powder form for food.

It was founded by Alexander Stradiottoa 39-year-old entrepreneur, who wanted to reward his employees at the end of the year, not only for their precious contribution which has made it possible to grow his company but also in consideration of the particular moment where inflation and fuel prices have soared in recent months.

“A way to team up – explains Stradiotto – but also to give a help to employees currently not easy for the economy. Ours is a company that invests in technology and has developed a production chain capable of satisfying any customer request, guaranteeing constancy and continuity in the quality of the finished product. We have grown thanks to everyone’s contribution».