Asylum – Barely usable federal real estate for refugee accommodation

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the past few months, despite the announcement by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), the federal states have only been offered a few new and usable federal properties for refugee accommodation. This emerges from a query by the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” among the 16 responsible state ministries.

Accordingly, numerous federal states have received offers from the federal government, including North Rhine-Westphalia, but hardly any usable ones. According to the report, 36 properties were proposed to the country after the refugee summit in October, including only ten new properties that had not previously been mentioned, it said on request. None come into consideration. For example, Thuringia was offered two properties, Bavaria more than seven and Rhineland-Palatinate four properties.

According to the state governments, these are out of the question. Lower Saxony and Brandenburg have classified a total of three of the properties on offer as usable. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is negotiating the longer use of two federal properties. According to the states, many properties cannot be used because they are too small or in need of renovation.

The state of Lower Saxony was offered seven accommodations, six of which were not large enough. In Rhineland-Palatinate, two of the properties were too small, as were in Thuringia and Lower Saxony, among others. Baden-Württemberg stated that the properties are undeveloped land. From NRW it was said that some objects had neither heating nor sanitary systems. Bremen, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Saarland, Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein have not received any offers in recent months because there are no federal properties there or they are already occupied. Nevertheless, some states are already using federal real estate, such as NRW, Berlin, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Hesse.

HOME PAGE