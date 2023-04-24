Lukaku pampers Chelsea to keep Inter | First page

Traces of old Lukaku, at the Carlo Castellani in Empoli, where Inter rediscovers an old Style “Big Rom”. What doesn’t complicate but solves, the Romelu who splits the game and destroys the defenders, albeit after 45 minutes of difficulty, with Zanetti’s team low to wait for the Nerazzurri. And you know, these are conditions that don’t work in favor of the Belgian, as rampant in the spaces as awkward in the narrow. But the centre-forward’s mental snap is even more evident also for this reason, because the 1-0 goal came precisely with the Empoli block lined up in front of Perisan, when after a close exchange with Calhanoglu and Brozovic he exploded his right foot which mocked the opposing goalkeeper. A more “Lautaresque” play, which Lukaku made his own to remove Inter from the problems it usually encounters in Serie A, where one is willing to give up even the game in favor of a few points. Speech that above all those who have to save themselves fully marry. But Luperto and his companions had miscalculated, because after so many months of suffering and searching, Inter surprisingly found their unhingeer. One goal with the right foot and the other with the left, before confirming once again at Inter, where he can also be seen in the future.

POST MATCH STATEMENTS – “Yes, the old Lukaku is coming back, I’m gaining confidence in one-on-one. If I want to stay in Milan? You have to talk carefully about these things, there are the others too…”, explained a cautious Romelu. AND the others are from Chelsea, who already in the summer granted the nerazzurri a steep price for the loan, expecting first the reconfirmation and then the definitive redemption by the viale della Liberazione club. Statements which, however, clarify how, beyond respect and well-measured words, Lukaku expects to stay in Milan again, but not without another favor from the “Blues”.

WITH HEADLIGHTS OFF – Which? Carrying out another dry loan deal with Inter, without envisaging any obligation to buyprecisely because of those scarce guarantees that the center forward has provided this season which has almost always seen him on the sidelines. This is Inter’s idea which, however, is not forcing its hand for now and also for this reason Marotta has often explained how Lukaku will return to Chelsea at the end of the season. However, the hypothesis of continuing with Romelu has not definitively disappeared in the minds of the managers. Only in the summer will it be understood how open Chelsea will be to certain talks, starting from the assumption that the player would not want to leave Milan.