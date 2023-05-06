Christina Applegate has multiple sclerosis: the top warning signs

“There’s never a good day with multiple sclerosis.” With these words, Christina Applegate describes her serious illness. The actress was now speaking to the „Vanity Fair“ about how she experiences her everyday life. Sometimes they asked people why they didn’t shower more often. The answer: “Well, because I’m scared to take a shower. you can fall you can slip You can slump.”

Diagnosis in 2021

Applegate is currently filming the third and final season of her Netflix series Dead to Me. Then comes the devastating diagnosis: multiple sclerosis, MS for short – an autoimmune disease that disrupts communication between the brain and body. That was in the summer of 2021.

Applegate, who many know as the spoiled blonde Kelly Bundy from the cult series “A Terribly Nice Family”, is not alone in her fate. Fellow actress Selma Blair calls her her “MS sister”. Blair also went public with her documentary and autobiography in 2022 and tells about life with multiple sclerosis, among other things. In Germany, for example, the SPD politicians Malu Dreyer and Katrin Gensecke give the disease a face. It affects more than 15,000 people in Germany every year.

Why MS is the disease of 1000 faces

The examples already make one thing clear: MS affects women twice as often as men. At the same time, suffering is considered a disease with 1000 faces. Because how severe the symptoms are, what symptoms occur and how much they affect everyday life is very individual.

“MS is different every day,” says Gensecke, a member of the state parliament. Sometimes she needs more support, sometimes less. An accompanying person can help her with driving or with appointments, for example.

Applegate also has companions for her life with multiple sclerosis. She posted a photo with several walking sticks on Twitter in October 2022. “Cuts are now part of my new normal,” she commented. She has a very important ceremony coming up, the artist continued. “My first time off since being diagnosed with MS.”

Symptoms: how multiple sclerosis manifests itself

Only in retrospect does Applegate recognize the signals her body was sending before the diagnosis. Her illness showed, for example, that she lost her balance in dance scenes or that her tennis game faltered. Over the years, the actress experienced tingling and numbness in her extremities with increasing frequency and severity. “I wish I had paid attention‘ Applegate says today. “But how should I know?”

It is very typical that the disease often begins in phases. As the German Multiple Sclerosis Society (DMSG) explains, motor disorders often occur at the beginning of MS:

paralysis

Visual disturbances with blurred or foggy vision as an expression of inflammation of the optic nerves

Sensory disorders of the skin (“sensitivity disorders”), usually in the form of tingling, (painful) abnormal sensations or a feeling of numbness

Unsteadiness when walking or grasping

double vision

bladder disorders

“slurred” speech

“As the symptoms progress, the symptoms of paralysis are often associated with a feeling of stiffness (‘like lead on the legs’),” writes the DMSG. “This is called spasticity.” It mainly affects the legs. Bladder disorders can manifest themselves in the form of a frequent urge to urinate that cannot be easily controlled and even incontinence.

In addition, complaints can arise that are often not tangible. This includes:

abnormal, premature exhaustion (the so-called fatigue),

cognitive disorders,

limitations in attention,

memory and concentration,

depressed moods and depression,

Pains,

dizziness as well

sexual dysfunctions.

MS also changed Christina Applegate’s body. “This is the first time anyone will see me for who I am,” the actress said in an older US interview about the episodes of her Netflix series. “I’ve gained 18 kilos and can no longer walk without a cane. I want people to know that I’m aware of all this.”

Diagnosis: MS can be differentiated by means of neurological examinations

Due to the numerous, often non-specific symptoms, it often takes years to diagnose. There is also no clear marker in blood or cerebrospinal fluid or on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) images. In this respect, it usually resembles a search for clues in which many other diseases are ruled out. Relapses that occur, their intervals and characteristics, as well as damage that can be seen in the brain MRI, provide indications.